New Earthquake Hits Mexico, Third Recent Quake in the Country

A powerful earthquake rocked Mexico Saturday, triggering new alarms in a country struggling to recover from two recent quakes that killed a total of nearly 400 people.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the new quake had a magnitude of 6.1 and was centered in the southern state of Oaxaca, about 360 kilometers southeast of Mexico City, which is still reeling from Tuesday's 7.1 quake that killed at least 295 people.

Officials say Saturday's quake was felt in Mexico City, swaying buildings in the capitol. It was not immediately clear if it caused damage, injuries or deaths.

Mexico's disaster agency says Saturday's quake is an aftershock of the 8.1 quake that hit Mexico's southern coast on September 7, killing nearly 100 people.

Mexican authorities say rescue workers continue to search through the rubble of Tuesday's quake, refusing to give up hope of finding survivors.

Mexican rescue workers, supported by teams from around the world, including Israel, Japan and the United States, have rescued at least 60 people in Mexico City and surrounding towns.

On Thursday, the United States Agency for International Development sent a team of more than 60 disaster responders and tools and medical equipment to Mexico City.

More than three days after Tuesday's quake, rescuers were finding more bodies than living survivors, but officials said there were signs of life at some sites picked up by dogs and sensors. The Mexican military said 115 people had been pulled alive from the rubble.



President Enrique Pena Nieto has insisted rescue operations would continue. He praised Mexicans' rapid response to the disaster, while stressing the priorities remain saving lives and getting medical attention to those in need.

"I need to recognize the volunteers who are unconditionally helping those who need it," Pena Nieto said.

National Civil Protection Chief Luis Felipe Puente said more than half the fatalities – 155 people – died in Mexico City. In a tweet Friday, he said the death tolls remained unchanged in other areas, with 73 in the state of Morelos, 45 in Puebla, 13 in Mexico state, six in Guerrero and one in Oaxaca.

While officials remain focused on searching for survivors and caring for those who were injured in Tuesday's temblor, those whose lives were upended are wondering what will happen to them.

About 2,000 homes were damaged in the quake. Many are uninhabitable, rendering occupants homeless.

Mexico has set up 50 shelters to house quake survivors, but some people are choosing to sleep in the streets, fearing more aftershocks.