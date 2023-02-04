Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Americas

New Elections Blocked in Peru

A person walks in a semi-deserted Plaza de Armas in the historic center of Cusco, Peru, Feb. 1, 2023.

Peruvian lawmakers have once again blocked the president’s attempt to bring elections forward to 2023.

Protesters have been demanding new elections, but Congress has refused to make it happen.

President Dina Boluarte's proposal for the new vote was rejected Friday by a congressional committee on a technicality before the bill could even be debated.

Peru has been in crisis since early December when then-president Pedro Castillo was arrested after attempting to dissolve Congress and rule by decree. Bouluarts was Castillo’s vice president.

Dozens of people have been killed in almost daily protests that have swept the country since Castillo’s arrest.

Lawmakers have, however, moved the elections that were originally slated for 2026 up to April 2024.

Some information in this report came from Reuters and Agence France-Presse.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG