New NASA Lander to Post Daily Reports on Red Planet Winter

  • Associated Press
FILE - Image made available by NASA and assembled from 11 photos shows the InSight lander, Dec. 6, 2018.

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA — 

And now for the weather on Mars: NASA's newest lander is offering daily reports on the red planet's frigid winter.

Starting Tuesday, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory is posting the highs and lows online, along with wind speed and atmospheric pressure from the InSight lander.

On Sunday, InSight recorded a high of 2 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 17 Celsius) and a low of minus 138 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 95 Celsius). Compare that with Sunday's coldest U.S. temperature: minus 27 degrees (minus 3 Celsius) in Taylor Park, Colorado.

Scientists need to know the local Mars weather to determine if InSight's seismometer is registering real marsquakes or simply wind or pressure changes.

InSight landed near the Mars equator in November. NASA's Curiosity rover is also providing weather updates, while roaming around Mars.

