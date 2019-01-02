New U.S. Senators Bring Diverse Backgrounds, Voices to Washington

At the start of a new U.S. Congress, Republicans expand their Senate majority to 53 members, while Democrats number 47, including two independents who caucus with them. The 2018 midterm elections featured 33 Senate contests for six-year terms in the 100-member chamber. Up for grabs were 23 seats held by Democrats, eight by Republicans and both independents. Democrats won two Republican-held seats, while Republicans captured four Democratic seats for a net gain of two. Both independents won reelection. VOA takes a look at senators who are new to the chamber, many of whom are already well-known in Washington and beyond.