New US Military Report Mentions Hijacking Attempt at Kabul Airport

A new report released by the U.S. military this week revealed that amid chaos at the Kabul airport in August, there was an attempt to hijack a commercial evacuation plane.

"On one occasion after they received an intel tip, five people onboard one of the commercial flights intended to hijack the aircraft," wrote Lt. Col. Kristen Duncan, a public affairs officer for the 23rd wing of the U.S. Air Force, which deployed to Afghanistan over the summer.

The account provided little to no detail about the attempt, with no mention of a date or specific aircraft. It does, however, further explain widespread chaos at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul that took place after Washington announced its military withdrawal from Afghanistan in August.

As thousands of people rushed to the Kabul airport in late August, hoping to leave the country as the Taliban rapidly claimed control, more than 100 people were killed by a suicide bombing.



