New York Bomber Faces Life in Prison

The man accused of planting two bombs in New York, leaving 30 people injured in September of last year, was found guilty of all charges Monday.

Twenty-nine-year-old Ahmad Khan Rahimi of Elizabeth, New Jersey, faces a maximum sentence of life in prison for charges including counts of using a weapon of mass destruction and bombing a public place.

The defense said it would appeal the verdict, which followed a two-week trial. But prosecutors noted an unusually high amount of evidence against Rahimi, including fingerprints and DNA found on the bombs, and dozens of videos tracking his movements throughout the night.

The bomb detonated in the New York neighborhood of Chelsea on the evening of September 17, 2016. Rahimi allegedly planted a second a bomb near a Marine Corps charity footrace in Seaside Park, New Jersey, also September 17. The device detonated while a bomb squad was trying to defuse it.