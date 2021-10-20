Accessibility links

New York City Mandating COVID-19 Vaccines for City Workers

FILE - New York Police Department officers in masks stand during a service at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York to honor 46 colleagues who have died due to COVID-19 related illness, Oct. 5, 2020.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a vaccine mandate for city workers Wednesday.

The order calls for employees, including police officers and firefighters, to have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by October 29 or else they will be placed on unpaid leave.

The mayor’s office said the mandate applies to about 160,500 workers, and that 71% of them have already received one COVID-19 vaccine dose.

“There is no greater privilege than serving the people of New York City, and that privilege comes with a responsibility to keep yourself and your community safe,” de Blasio said in a statement.

