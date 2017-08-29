New Yorker Accused of Trying to Join Islamic State

A 22-year-old New York resident has been arrested on charges of attempting to provide material support to Islamic State, the Department of Justice said Tuesday.

Authorities also said Parveg Ahmed was due in federal court Tuesday for an initial appearance. News reports say Ahmed had sent messages through social media accounts about his support for IS.

“As alleged, Ahmed sought to take up arms with violent terrorists who have killed numerous innocent victims, including Americans,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Bridget M. Rohde. “This Office and our law enforcement partners will continue to work tirelessly to arrest and prosecute extremists before they are able to threaten the United States and its allies.”

Ahmed, who is a U.S. citizen, was detained while attempting to travel to Syria, allegedly to join and fight with Islamic State.

If convicted, Ahmed faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.