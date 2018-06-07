New York Man Sentenced to Life for Killing Imam

A New York man convicted of killing a Muslim cleric and his aide has been sentenced to life in prison.

Oscar Morel gunned down Imam Maulana Akonjee and Thara Uddin as they walked home after prayers at a mosque in Queens.

Morel, who will never be eligible for parole, shot the men in the head from behind in August 2016.

Some members of the Queens Muslim community called the killings a hate crime, since the victims were from Bangladesh. But prosecutors said they could not ascertain a motive.

Morel has denied any involvement in the incident.