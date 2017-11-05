New York Marathon Begins Amid Heightened Security

More than 50,000 runners are participating in New York City's annual marathon Sunday, despite heightened security after eight people were killed in a terrorist incident last week in the city.

Wheelchair racers and runners began their 42-kilometer journey at the foot of the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge in Staten Island. The first runners are expected to cross the finish line in Central Park near Tavern on the Green before noon.

Less than a week after eight people were killed by a man who drove a pickup truck into a Manhattan bike path, the New York Police Department said New Yorkers can expect to see increased security.

Police Chief Carlos M. Gomez said extra sandtrucks and blocker vehicles have been deployed along the path of the marathon.