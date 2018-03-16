Train Service to, From New York City Affected by Bridge Malfunction

Amtrak and New Jersey Transit service to and from New York's Penn Station is being affected because a 111-year-old bridge is stuck open and the tracks are not aligned.



The Portal bridge became stuck early Friday, and authorities say it's not clear when the problem may be rectified.



Amtrak says it has lengthy delays, with some trains canceled and others likely to be canceled.



Delays are expected throughout the morning commute.



The Amtrak-owned span carries about 450 trains each day to and from New York



New Jersey Transit's Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coast, Raritan Valley, Morris & Essex and Montclair-Boonton lines are affected by the delays. Main-Bergen-Port Jervis and the Pascack Valley lines are unaffected.



Midtown direct trains were being diverted to Hoboken.



NJ Transit is cross-honoring rail tickets on its buses, private carriers and ferries.