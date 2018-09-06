New York State Subpoenas Catholic Abuse Records

The New York state attorney general on Thursday subpoenaed all eight Roman Catholic dioceses in the state as part of an investigation into sex abuse allegations against church clergy.



Sources familiar with the subpoenas told news agencies that Attorney General Barbara Underwood's investigators are seeking documents related to abuse, any payments made to victims and the findings of church investigations.



Church officials said they would cooperate with the probe.



The New York investigation follows numerous other instances in several countries where investigations in recent years have shown that church officials have covered up widespread abuse by priests of children in their parishes.



In the adjoining state of Pennsylvania, a grand jury last month found that about 300 priests sexually abused more than 1,000 children.