New York University Offers Free Medical School Tuition

Students considering careers as doctors have just been given extra incentive to pursue medical degrees.

The New York University School of Medicine announced Thursday that it would now be tuition-free for all current and future students.

Dr. Robert Grossman, dean of the medical school, said the enormous debt accumulated by medical students is sending potential doctors to seek other careers.

"A population as diverse as ours is best served by doctors from all walks of life, we believe, and aspiring physicians and surgeons should not be prevented from pursuing a career in medicine because of the prospect of overwhelming financial debt," Grossman said.

While NYU medical students will save about $55,000 a year in tuition, they will still have to come up with about $29,000 in living expenses, including room and board.