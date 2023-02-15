New Zealand Begins Recovery Efforts from Cyclone Gabrielle

New Zealand is beginning the process of recovery and assessment of the damage caused by Cyclone Gabrielle, which finally moved out to sea Wednesday.

At least four people have been confirmed dead as a result of the worst storm to ever hit the Pacific island nation, including a volunteer firefighter who was swept away in a landslide on the North Island’s east coast bay. Another victim was a young child who was caught in rising water Tuesday in the Eskdale community of Hawke’s Bay on North Island.

Cyclone Gabrielle dumped as much as 40 centimeters of rain on the North Island after making landfall on Monday, triggering flash floods and landslides that washed away roads and cut off entire communities from the outside world. At least 9,000 residents have been forced to evacuate their homes, while other residents were forced onto their rooftops to escape the rising floodwaters.

Authorities say more than 1,400 people on North Island are still unaccounted for, while the number of properties without power has dropped from 225,000 on Tuesday to at least 144,000 properties Wednesday.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins declared a national emergency on Tuesday, only the third time the decree has ever been issued in New Zealand’s history.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press and Reuters.