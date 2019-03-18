Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
East Asia

New Zealand PM Says Cabinet Has Agreed to Gun Law Reform

  • VOA News
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks to the media during a Post Cabinet media press conference at Parliament in Wellington on March 18, 2019.

New Zealand's prime minister said Monday that her cabinet has made decisions about the reform of gun laws, following Friday's massacre at two mosques in Christchurch.

"I intend to give further details of these decisions to the media and the public before cabinet meets again next Monday," Jacinda Ardern said. "This ultimately means that within 10 days of this horrific act of terrorism, we will have announced reforms which will, I believe, make our community safer."

"We have made a decision as as cabinet," the prime minister said. "We are unified."

In this image made from video, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, center, hugs and consoles a woman as she visited Kilbirnie Mosque to lay flowers among tributes to Christchurch attack victims, in Wellington, March 17, 2019.
SEE ALSO:

New Zealand's Leader, a Longtime Public Servant

Authorities have accused a 28-year-old Australian, Brenton Harris Tarrant, of carrying out the horrific attack. He is the only person in custody linked to the killings and has been charged with murder.

Tarrant has not yet entered a plea. His next court appearance is set for April 5. Media reports say Tarrant will not use a lawyer, but will represent himself in the court proceedings.

Mass shootings and violent crime are rare in New Zealand, a country of nearly 5 million people. Until Friday, the country's worst mass shooting was in 1990, when a gunman killed 13 people in the small town of Aramoana.

Related

The Day in Photos

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG