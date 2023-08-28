Newest NATO Member Finland to Spend 2.3% of GDP on Defense

NATO's newest member Finland plans to spend 2.3% of its gross domestic product (GDP) on defense next year, its defense ministry said on Monday.

In July, NATO's 31 member-nations agreed to spend a minimum of 2% of their GDP on defense. Previously the 2% target had been a goal to aim for over time and only seven allies met the target in 2022, according to NATO.

Finland joined the alliance in April, in a historic security policy U-turn in response to neighboring Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

It said it planned to spend 6 billion euros ($6.48 billion), or 2.3% of its GDP, on defense in 2024, which is some 116 million euros less than the estimate for 2023.

Finland's defense spending has increased significantly in recent years, even before it became a NATO member, because it is replacing its aging fleet of F/A-18 combat jets with F-35 fighter jets.

Finland is also spending on military aid to Ukraine, with the total value of its military equipment donations reaching 1.3 billion euros last week.

"From the point of view of the future security order of Europe and Finland, it is a core issue that Russia's aggressive efforts can be dammed in Ukraine," defense minister Antti Hakkanen said in a statement to announce the latest donation.