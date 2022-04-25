Foreign Minister: Nicaragua Expels OAS, Leaves Organization Early

Nicaragua on Sunday closed the offices of the Organization of American States in the capital Managua and brought forward its planned withdrawal from the bloc, the foreign minister said.

Denis Moncada announced his country's immediate split from the OAS and the rescinding of the credentials of its representatives in Washington, saying the "infamous organization" would no longer have offices in Nicaragua.

"Its local headquarters has been closed," he said, reading a statement in an official broadcast.

As of Sunday, Nicaragua was no longer part "of all the deceitful mechanisms of this monstrosity, the so-called Permanent Council, so-called commissions, so-called meetings, so-called Summit of the Americas," said Moncada.

"We will not take part in any of the entities of this diabolical instrument of evil called the OAS," he added.

The government of President Daniel Ortega, a 76-year-old former guerrilla in power since 2007, announced Nicaragua's withdrawal from the OAS in November 2021.

The regional bloc had condemned his re-election for a fourth consecutive term, with numerous challengers and political opponents detained before the vote.

However, according to protocol, the withdrawal was set to take place over two years, so Nicaragua could complete any pending commitments it might have with the organization.

From its website, the Organization of American States was established in order to achieve among its member states -- as stipulated in Article 1 of the Charter -- "an order of peace and justice, to promote their solidarity, to strengthen their collaboration, and to defend their sovereignty, their territorial integrity, and their independence."

The OAS, before Nicaragua left, included all 35 independent states of the Americas and constitutes the main political, juridical, and social governmental forum in the Hemisphere.