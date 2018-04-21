Accessibility links

Nicaragua Says It's Open to Dialogue After 9 Dead in Unrest

  • Associated Press
FILE - Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega speaks with his wife and vice president, Rosario Murillo, during an event to commemorate the 38th anniversary of the founding of the Nicaraguan army, in Managua, Sept. 1, 2017.
MANAGUA, NICARAGUA — 

Nicaragua's government says it is willing to negotiate over controversial social security reforms that have prompted protests and deadly clashes this week.

Vice President Rosario Murillo said nine people had been killed in the unrest. She called the protests "cruel'' but offered no other details.

Dozens of others have been injured or arrested in the chaos in various cities across the Central American nation.

Murillo said late Friday that President Daniel Ortega's government was responding to calls for dialogue made by Roman Catholic Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes and the private business sector.

She added that the social security reforms "are not concluded proposals, but [rather] we are open to discussing them.''

