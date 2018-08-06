Nicaragua Rights Group Closes Offices After 'Threatening Phone Calls'

The Nicaraguan human rights group that has been keeping the outside world abreast of the government's deadly crackdown on anti-government protesters says it has been forced to close its offices.



The Nicaraguan Association for Human Rights says it has gotten "threatening phone calls" and "alarming information" that authorities were planning to fabricate criminal charges against staff members.



It did not give any other details or specify who it thinks may be responsible for the threats.



The association has said the violence in Nicaragua has led to 448 people being killed since April and blames the Ortega government and its armed civilian supporters for most of the deaths.



The Organization of American States put the death toll last week at 317, while the government says fewer than 200 people have died.



President Daniel Ortega has called the anti-government protesters terrorists who are plotting a coup to topple him.



He has resisted their demands for early elections and rejected the Catholic Church's call for talks with the opposition.



The protesters accuse Ortega, a former leftist rebel leader, of turning into the same kind of authoritarian dictator he helped overthrow in 1979.