Nielsen Estimates About 16 Million Viewers Watched Michael Cohen

  • Associated Press
Michael Cohen, former personal attorney of U.S. President Donald Trump, is flanked by his attorneys Lanny Davis (L) and Mike Monico (R) as he testifies before a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Feb. 27, 20

NEW YORK — 

An estimated 15.8 million viewers watched President Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, testify against his boss to a congressional committee

The Nielsen company says that 15.8 million people watched President Donald Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, testify against him on television before a congressional committee.

Nielsen estimated the viewership on eight different networks between 9:45 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

The number contrasts with the 20.4 million who watched the daytime testimony of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh before a Senate committee last September.

By a narrow margin, CBS was the most-watched network for the bulk of the testimony, followed by ABC and MSNBC.

