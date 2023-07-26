Niger President Being Held Inside Residence

Reports from Niger’s capital say the presidential guard has blocked off access to the presidential palace and is holding President Mohamed Bazoum inside.

The Niger presidency says elements of the guard launched what it called an anti-Republican movement on Wednesday morning and “tried in vain to obtain the support of the National Armed Forces and the National Guard.”

The statement says Niger’s Army and National Guard are ready to attack presidential guard members involved in the incident if they do not come to their senses.

The statement says President Bazoum and his family are doing well.

The 63-year-old Bazoum has been president of Niger since April 2021. Elements of the military launched a failed coup attempt two days before his inauguration.

The West African state has experienced four successful coup attempts since gaining independence from France in 1960, the most recent coming in 2010.

Some information in this report came from Agence France-Presse and Reuters.