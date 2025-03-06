Nigeria, China crack down on Chinese nationals in financial crimes

Nigeria and China said this week they will cooperate in efforts to crack down on the increasing number of Chinese nationals taking part in financial crimes in the African country.

The joint effort comes after Chinese Ambassador Yu Dunhai visited Nigeria’s anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, or EFCC, in Abuja.

In a statement posted to the EFCC website Tuesday, Dunhai expressed regret over the rising trend of Chinese nationals engaged in financial crimes in Nigeria.

He assured Nigerian authorities that the Chinese government is ready to send delegates to work with local law enforcement agencies to address the issue.

At the same time, Dunhai urged authorities to protect the rights of Chinese citizens while investigations are conducted.

Since November, Nigerian authorities have arrested at least 400 Chinese nationals suspected of cybercrime, telecom fraud and illegal mining. Many of them are facing trial.

But Nigerian political analyst Chukwudi Odoeme warned that China’s influence over the process could undermine the rule of law.

“The collaboration looks good, but then the relationship between Nigeria and China is something that is suspicious in this particular arrangement,” Odoeme said. “The collaboration may be defeated in the sense that China will have undue influence, and it may even lead to political release of those persons instead of subjecting them through the criminal trial system in Nigeria.”

China is Nigeria’s largest trading partner by value, with trade totaling $5 billion in 2023.

In the first quarter of last year, Chinese companies provided 23% of Nigeria’s total imports.

Critics argue that Chinese nationals are exploiting trade routes and immigration loopholes to enter Nigeria illegally and engage in criminal activities.

Authorities say many of the arrested Chinese nationals were found to be living in Nigeria without proper documentation.

Public affairs analyst Jaye Gaskia raised concerns about the transparency of the collaboration.

“On what basis are you going into this collaboration? For what purpose?” he asked. “The conversations around trying to develop such collaborative strategies also need to be transparent, so that citizens will be able to interrogate the process to see whether national interest is going to be somehow undermined.

“We have to be careful, and we have to ensure who does the prosecution,” Gaskia said. “The best-case scenario is for the country not to cede its own sovereignty in terms of how this is going to happen.”

Nigeria’s debt to China exceeds $5 billion — more than the bilateral loans owed to all other countries combined.

Meanwhile, Nigeria is seeking China’s backing to join the grouping of the world’s 20 largest economies, the G20, and secure a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council.

But political analyst Rotimi Olawale believes the debt should not influence how Nigeria handles criminal cases.

“I don’t think that the debt we owe China, $5 billion, will affect anything,” Olawale said. “That’s government-to-government relations. The most important thing is that the case should not be politicized. We must clearly define our rules and uphold our laws.”

Previously, Nigeria’s parliament called for the mass deportation of illegal Chinese migrants.