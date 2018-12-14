Nigerian Governor: Buhari Says Economy in 'Bad Shape'

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari said the country's economy was in "bad shape," the governor of a northwestern state told reporters Friday after a meeting with governors from across the country.

Buhari will seek a second term in an election to be held in February in which the economy is likely to be a campaign issue.

Africa's top oil producer last year emerged from its first recession in 25 years, caused by low crude prices, but growth remains sluggish.

"Mr. President, as usual, responded by telling us that the economy is in a bad shape and we have to come together and think and rethink on the way forward," Abdulaziz Yari, who chairs the Nigeria Governors' Forum, told reporters when asked how Buhari answered requests for a bailout to some states.

"Mr. President talked to us in the manner that we have a task ahead of us. So, we should tighten our belts and see how we can put the Nigerian economy in the right direction," said Yari, governor of Zamfara state. He spoke to journalists in the capital, Abuja.

The main opposition candidate, businessman and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has criticized Buhari's handling of the economy and said that, if elected, he would aim to double the size of the economy to $900 billion by 2025.

Nigeria's economy grew by 1.81 percent in the third quarter of this year, the statistics office said Monday. And on Friday, it said consumer prices had risen 11.28 percent in November compared with a year ago.