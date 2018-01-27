Nightclub Shooting in Brazil Leaves 14 Dead

Gunmen killed at least 14 people early Saturday at a dance club in the northeastern Brazil city of Fortaleza.

Officials in Ceara state said three cars full of armed men arrived at the Forro do Gago nightclub. Witnesses said the men opened fire inside the club and continued shooting indiscriminately for about 30 minutes.

Many people fled the club, but officials said at least 14 people were shot dead. At least a half dozen others were injured, some seriously.

No arrests have been made. Police said they thought the shooting might have been motivated by rivalries between drug gangs.

Northeastern Brazil, and specifically Ceara state, has one of the highest concentrations of homicides in Brazil. The violence is often attributed to drug gangs.