19 Killed in Mexico Fireworks Explosion

Several first responders were among 19 people killed in a series of explosions at fireworks workshops in a town just north of Mexico City.

Mexican authorities said four firefighters and two police officers who rushed to the scene Thursday after the first explosion were killed in a second blast.

Four buildings were destroyed in the blasts that also injured 40 others in the town of Tultepec.

The head of Mexico's civil defense agency, Luis Felipe Puente, said the explosions began at an unauthorized workshop and spread as flammable material shot into the air, resulting in four separate explosions.

"The problem was that after the first explosion, people went running to help, and when the second explosion occurred, these people who ran to help were killed,'' Puente told the Milenio news network.

Video shot at the scene showed a plume of smoke over Tultepec and scores of firefighters and rescue workers at the scene.

Tultepec is known for its fireworks production and for frequent blasts.

Seven people were killed there in a similar explosion less than a month ago.