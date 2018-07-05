Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Americas

19 Killed in Mexico Fireworks Explosion

  • VOA News
A soldier keeps watch at a site damaged by fireworks explosions in the municipality of Tultepec, on the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, July 5, 2018.

Several first responders were among 19 people killed in a series of explosions at fireworks workshops in a town just north of Mexico City.

Mexican authorities said four firefighters and two police officers who rushed to the scene Thursday after the first explosion were killed in a second blast.

Four buildings were destroyed in the blasts that also injured 40 others in the town of Tultepec.

A forensic technician inspects a site damaged by fireworks explosions in the municipality of Tultepec, on the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, July 5, 2018.
A forensic technician inspects a site damaged by fireworks explosions in the municipality of Tultepec, on the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, July 5, 2018.

The head of Mexico's civil defense agency, Luis Felipe Puente, said the explosions began at an unauthorized workshop and spread as flammable material shot into the air, resulting in four separate explosions.

"The problem was that after the first explosion, people went running to help, and when the second explosion occurred, these people who ran to help were killed,'' Puente told the Milenio news network.

Video shot at the scene showed a plume of smoke over Tultepec and scores of firefighters and rescue workers at the scene.

Tultepec is known for its fireworks production and for frequent blasts.

Seven people were killed there in a similar explosion less than a month ago.

The Day in Photos

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG