No Change in Approach to Iran While US Envoy on Leave

The U.S. special envoy for Iran, Robert Malley, is on leave while his security clearance is under review, but the White House told Voice of America on Friday that there has been no change in the U.S. government's approach to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

John Kirby, coordinator of strategic communications for the White House's National Security Council, addressed the matter in response to a Voice of America Persian Service question.

"I would just tell you, broadly speaking, that nothing's changed about the consistent approach we are taking toward Iran, whether it's their nuclear ambitions, or their support for terrorist networks, or their threats to maritime shipping, or their support to Russia for the war in Ukraine," he said.

"We're going to continue to address this destabilizing behavior in concert with our allies and partners. We're going to continue to put pressure on Iran. We want to see Iran make better decisions," he said. "And we're going to continue to engage appropriately in terms of getting our wrongfully detained Americans out of there. That's not going to change."

Matthew Miller, U.S. State Department spokesman, also responded to published reports about Malley on Thursday, telling the Voice of America reporter that Malley was on leave and that Abraham Pali was currently acting in his place.

Miller did not elaborate.

On Thursday, Malley told U.S. media outlets that his security clearance was under review.

"I have been informed that my security clearance is under review. I have not been provided any further information, but I expect the investigation to be resolved favorably and soon," he told Reuters, confirming an earlier report to that effect by Axios.

The Associated Press, citing two State Department officials, reported that the agency's Bureau of Diplomatic Security was leading the inquiry, which involved Malley's handling of classified documents. The officials said they learned of Malley's change in status from paid to unpaid leave on Thursday.

About a month ago, The Associated Press noted Malley's absence at a congressional briefing about Iran on May 15. State Department officials said at the time that Malley was on leave for personal reasons.

Malley has been serving as the U.S. special representative for Iran affairs at the U.S. State Department. He assumed the position two years ago following the inauguration of Joe Biden as president. He reached this position while he was involved in the nuclear deal with Iran during the Obama administration. Prior to Malley, Brian Hook held this position in the Trump administration.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press and Reuters.