No Good Fish in the Sea: Overfishing in Senegal

Both local, foreign industrial boats are blamed for Senegalese fishing industry's continued problems. The U.N. Food and Agricultural Organization says more than half of West Africa's fisheries are dangerously depleted.
Show more
1
Men haul in a day’s catch, mostly the smaller sardinella fish, off the coast of Joal, Senegal, May 29, 2017. (R. Shryock/VOA)
2
Abdou Rakhmane Sidibe is a “lag-lagal,” the term used for the men and women who buy fish directly from the boat and then turn around and sell those fish to market vendors, individuals who just want to cook dinner, or other fishermen, who then use them as bait. Joal, Senegal, May 30, 2017. (R. Shryock/VOA)
3
Overfishing in West African waters has depleted stocks of high-quality fish, such as a local grouper known as thiof in Senegal. Thiof is revered in the cuisine and culture. Joal, Senegal, May 29, 2017. (R. Shryock/VOA))
4
From sunup to sundown, groups of lag-lagal wade into the water toward the boats off Joal, Senegal, fill their buckets with fish, and come back to shore to figure out how to sell them. May 30, 2017. (R.Shryock/VOA)