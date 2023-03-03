Accessibility links

Nobel Peace Prize Activist Sentenced to 10 in Prison in Belarus

FILE - Ales Bialiatski, the head of Belarusian Vyasna rights group, sits in a defendants' cage during a court session in Minsk, Belarus, on Thursday Jan. 5, 2023.

Nobel Peace Prize winner Ales Bialiatski was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison by a Belarus court.

Bialiatski is the founder of Viasna, a prominent human rights group in Belarus that has provided legal and financial support to protesters, following a wave of unrest in 2020, following disputed election results that returned Belarus strongman President Alexander Lukashenko back into office, a position he has held for over 30 years.

Lukashenko, a frequent ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is often called Europe’s “last dictator.”

Bialiatski has said he is being persecuted for political reasons.

Bialiatski was among the three co-recipients of last year's Nobel Peace Prize, alongside a Russian and Ukrainian human rights group.

