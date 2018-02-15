Accessibility links

Nobel Winner Tutu Says No Longer an Oxfam Global Ambassador

  • Associated Press
A sticker is seen in the window of a branch of Oxfam, in London, Britain, Feb. 12, 2018.
JOHANNESBURG — 

Nobel Peace Prize winner Desmond Tutu says he will no longer be a global ambassador for the UK-based aid organization Oxfam after allegations that senior staff members in crisis zones paid for sex among the desperate people the group was meant to serve.

A statement from the office of the South African former archbishop says he is "is deeply disappointed by allegations of immorality and possible criminality."

The 86-year-old Tutu rarely makes public statements because of health problems.

Actress Minnie Driver and Senegalese musician Baaba Maal also have quit as celebrity ambassadors for Oxfam following its response to a sex abuse scandal in Haiti after its 2010 earthquake.

