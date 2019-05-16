Accessibility links
Arts & Culture
Norman Rockwell's Four Freedoms
May 16, 2019 2:03 PM
update
May 16, 2019 2:39 PM
Norman Rockwell's Four Freedoms on display at The George Washington University Museum and The Textile Museum.
1
Norman Rockwell drew inspiration from FDR's "Four Freedoms" speech for these illustrations, published in The Saturday Evening Post. (J.Taboh/VOA)
2
Rockwell's Freedom of Speech painting was inspired by a lone dissenter's passionate remarks at a Vermont town meeting. (J.Taboh/VOA)
3
Emphasizing unity despite differences, Rockwell's Freedom of Worship presents a vision for a world without discrimination based on religious practice or belief. (J.Taboh/VOA)
4
Freedom from Want was inspired by, and has since become a model for, the all-American Thanksgiving. Rockwell's neighbors and family members posed in his studio for the illustration. (J.Taboh/VOA)
Norman Rockwell's Four Freedoms
