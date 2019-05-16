Accessibility links

Norman Rockwell's Four Freedoms

Norman Rockwell's Four Freedoms on display at The George Washington University Museum and The Textile Museum.
Norman Rockwell drew inspiration from FDR's "Four Freedoms" speech for these illustrations, published in The Saturday Evening Post. (J.Taboh/VOA)
Rockwell's Freedom of Speech painting was inspired by a lone dissenter's passionate remarks at a Vermont town meeting. (J.Taboh/VOA)
Emphasizing unity despite differences, Rockwell's Freedom of Worship presents a vision for a world without discrimination based on religious practice or belief. (J.Taboh/VOA)
Freedom from Want was inspired by, and has since become a model for, the all-American Thanksgiving. Rockwell&#39;s neighbors and family members posed in his studio for the illustration. (J.Taboh/VOA)
