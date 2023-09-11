North Carolina School Will Offer Early Admissions for First-Generation Students

Many selective universities in the U.S. offer “early action,” which can boost a student’s chances of getting in if they apply early.

These programs have been criticized, since underprivileged students are often unfamiliar with the deadlines and unable to get their applications in on time.

Now, Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, plans to only offer the option to students who are the first members of their families to attend college.

Liam Knox has more for Inside Higher Ed. (August 2023)