North Carolina School Will Offer Early Admissions for First-Generation Students
Many selective universities in the U.S. offer “early action,” which can boost a student’s chances of getting in if they apply early.
These programs have been criticized, since underprivileged students are often unfamiliar with the deadlines and unable to get their applications in on time.
Now, Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, plans to only offer the option to students who are the first members of their families to attend college.
Liam Knox has more for Inside Higher Ed. (August 2023)
How to Make Money While Studying in Another Country
Life as an international student brings its own set of financial challenges, and unless you are independently wealthy, you'll need a plan to stay afloat while studying abroad.
While different countries have different restrictions, Investor Times has some suggestions to help you make money while going to school. (August 2023)
Could ‘Google Effect’ Make You Less Smart?
A 2011 study claimed that information learned from Googling is less valuable because we don’t remember it.
There was academic controversy over the findings, but new follow-up research suggests the “Google Effect” is real. The easier it is to find information, the less likely you are to retain it.
Jill Barshay summarizes the research for The Hechinger Report. (August 2023)
Want to Stay in the US and Work After School? Here's What You Need to Know
A lot of international students enjoy studying in the United States so much that they want to work there after graduation.
There are different paths and strategies for getting a job in the U.S. after getting a degree.
Liberty Okechukwu from After School Africa explains what you need to know to work in the U.S. when your classes end. (August 2023).
Student Visa Denials Are Rising, and African and South American Applicants Bear the Brunt
From 2015 to 2022, visa denials for South American students rose sharply (from 10% to 24%), and African students were the most likely to be denied overall. However, demand remains stronger than ever, with the U.S. State Department setting a new record for student visas in 2022.
Emi Tuyetnhi Tran examines the research for NBC. (July 2023)