North Korea Has Broad but Optimistic Reaction to Kim-Trump Summit

The first official reaction from the Kim regime on the Singapore summit with U.S. President Donald Trump is trickling in and initial comments are broad and optimistic.

"Kim Jong Un and Trump had the shared recognition to the effect that is important to abide by the principle of step-by-step and simultaneous action in achieving peace, stability and denuclearization of the Korean peninsula," said a statement from North Korea's official news agency.

It quoted Kim directly as saying if the U.S. takes "genuine measures for building trust," he would take "additional goodwill measures of next stage commensurate with them." No details of what those steps would be were given.

Kim was also quoted as saying it is "urgent" that both the North and U.S. "make a bold decision on halting irritating and hostile military actions against each other," while mentioning Trump's pledge to halt U.S. war games with the South.

The state-run news agency mentioned that Kim invited Trump to Pyongyang while Trump invited him to Washington, and said both accepted the other's invitation as "another important occasion for improved relations."