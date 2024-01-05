North Korea Calls for Expansion of Production of Missile Launchers

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called for the expansion of the production of missile launchers, a move he said is needed for a "military showdown" with South Korea and the United States, state media reported Friday.

Kim’s statement came just hours after Washington said North Korea had provided Russia with ballistic missiles and launchers that Russia recently used in attacks on towns in Ukraine.

North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency showed images of Kim and his daughter, Ju Ae, touring a transporter erector launcher factory, where he called for a "dynamic drive for increased production" of the weapons.

The United States and South Korea have accused North Korea of supplying Russia with military equipment in exchange for Russia’s technical support in advancing North Korea’s military capabilities. North Korea has denied the accusation.

White House National Secuity Council spokesman John Kirby said Thursday that the United States had information that Russia used North Korean-supplied missile launchers and ballistic missiles in attacks on Ukraine within the past week.