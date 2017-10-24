Accessibility links

Kim Jong Nam Murder Suspects Visit Crime Scene

  VOA News
High court judge Azmi Ariffin, right in the middle, visits the check-in kiosk at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia, Oct. 24, 2017.

Two women on trial for murdering the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un were taken Tuesday to the Kuala Lumpur International Airport where they allegedly poisoned him.

Wearing bulletproof vests and escorted by heavily armed guards, Indonesian Siti Aisyah and Doan Thi Huong of Vietnam toured the crime scene along with the judge, defense lawyers and prosecutors.

FILE - Indonesian Siti Aisyah, left, and Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, right, are escorted by police as they leave their court hearing at Shah Alam court house in Shah Alam, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Oct. 2, 2017.
The purpose of the visit was to give the trial participants a better understanding of the events that took place on February 13, the day the two women allegedly smeared Kim Jong Nam's face with the VX nerve agent.

The judge and rest of the participants retraced the steps taken by Kim and the defendants, including a restaurant where Aisyah was seen with a man identified by police as "Mr. Chang," and the airport clinic where Kim sought help after he was attacked.

FILE - Kim Jong Nam gestures toward his face while talking to airport security and officials at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.
Malaysian investigators say four unidentified suspects in Kim Jong Nam's killing are still at large. Lawyers for the two women said they were led to believe they were taking part in a reality television show hoax. South Korea's intelligence agency says Kim was the target of an assassination plot ordered by his brother.

Kim Jong Nam was estranged from Kim Jong Un. He reportedly fell out of favor with their father, the late Kim Jong Il, in 2001, when he was caught trying to enter Japan on a false passport to visit the Disneyland theme park in Tokyo.

