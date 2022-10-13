Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
East Asia

North Korea Fires Missile After Flying Warplanes Near Border

A TV screen shows file images of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 13, 2022.
SEOUL — 

South Korea says North Korea has launched a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launch was made early Friday but gave no further details.

It's the latest in a spate of missile launches by North Korea in recent days.


On Thursday, North Korea said it had tested long-range cruise missiles a day earlier.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff also said North Korea had flown warplanes near the rivals' border late Thursday and early Friday, prompting South Korea to scramble fighter jets.

There have been no reports of clashes between the two Koreas.

Related

The Day in Photos

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG