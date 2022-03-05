North Korea Launches Another Possible Ballistic Missile: Japan

Japan says North Korea has launched what could be a ballistic missile. The launch comes days ahead of South Korea’s presidential election.

In a message to journalists, South Korea’s military also reported early Saturday that North Korea conducted a “projectile launch” toward the sea off the east coast.

No other details were immediately available.

North Korea has conducted at least nine rounds of launches this year, shooting off at least 13 separate missiles.

Last Saturday, North Korea launched a missile in preparation for what it says will be an upcoming satellite launch, a move that would significantly raise tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

North Korea insists satellite launches are peaceful, but the United States, Japan, and South Korea see them as disguised long-range missile tests.

North Korea is banned from any ballistic missile activity, including tests of any range, by a series of United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The North’s latest test comes just four days before South Korea’s presidential election. The election has largely focused on domestic issues.