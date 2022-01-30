North Korea Launches Biggest Missile Since 2017

North Korea has conducted its most significant missile test in more than four years, defense analysts said, significantly escalating pressure on the United States amid an extended pause in nuclear talks.

According to Japan's government, North Korea launched a missile early Sunday that flew about 800 kilometers during a 30-minute flight, reaching an altitude of 2,000 kilometers.

Those statistics reflect a so-called “lofted trajectory” that allows North Korea to test longer-range missiles without overflying their neighbors.

Many defense analysts said the test appeared to involve an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM), such as the North's Hwasong-12 missile, which has a range of 4,500 kilometers.

If confirmed, it would be the longest-range missile North Korea has tested since 2017, when it launched two intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) during the height of tensions between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and former U.S. President Donald Trump.

With the latest launch, Kim appears to have formally ended his voluntary pause on longer-range missile launches, which was formally instituted in April 2018.

So far this year, North Korea has conducted seven rounds of launches involving 11 missiles. That is the most North Korean missiles launched in a single month.

In response to the latest launch, Japan and South Korea held urgent sessions of their national security councils. South Korean President Moon Jae-in said the situation resembles the period of heightened tensions in 2017.

North Korea's missile frenzy appears at least partly aimed at pressuring the United States and South Korea, which have called for the North to return to nuclear talks.

North Korea has several other possible motivations for testing missiles, including shoring up domestic political support for leader Kim Jong Un, ensuring the performance of new weapons and demonstrating deterrence.