North Korea Launches Possible Ballistic Missile: Japan

North Korea launched what could be a ballistic missile Thursday, Japan’s Coast Guard said, the 12th round of North Korean launches this year.

South Korea’s military also reported that North Korea conducted a projectile launch, without specifying what type or how many weapons were launched.

Japan and South Korea closely monitor North Korea’s missile tests, but neither countries’ initial alerts usually offer many details about the launches.

North Korea has said it is preparing to launch a military spy satellite. U.S. officials say such a launch would also essentially amount to a long-range missile test.

Pyongyang is banned from any ballistic missile activity, including launches of any range, by a series of United Nations Security Council resolutions.

That has not stopped the North from conducting a frenzy of tests this year, as it systematically works through a wish list of strategic weapons laid out last year by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.