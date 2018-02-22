Accessibility links

N.Korea to Send Delegation to Olympics Closing Ceremony, Meet S.Korea's Moon

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets members of the high-level delegation of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, which visited South Korea to attend the opening ceremony of the 23rd Winter Olympics.
SEOUL — 

North Korea will send another high-level delegation to South Korea in time for the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, the South’s Ministry of Unification said on Thursday.

The delegation, which will travel by road, will be led by Kim Yong Chol, vice chairman of North Korea's Party Central Committee, and stay for three days from Feb. 25, the ministry said in a statement.

Kim and his delegation will meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in during their stay, a presidential official said separately.

