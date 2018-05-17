North Korea Refuses to Talk with 'Incompetent' South Under Current Conditions

North Korea's top negotiator denounced the South Korean government as "ignorant and incompetent" Thursday, the latest in a series of recent inflammatory statements from Pyongyang after suddenly canceling talks with its southern neighbor amid U.S.-South Korean air combat drills.

South Korea is pushing to keep the planned summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump on track after Pyongyang warned it may call off the meeting over U.S. demands that it dismantle its nuclear weapons program.

But the latest comments from Ri Son Gwon, chairman of the North's Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country, cast doubt on Pyongyang's confidence in the South's ability to help navigate the summit preparation process.

"On this opportunity, the present south Korean authorities have been clearly proven to be an ignorant and incompetent group devoid of the elementary sense of the present situation," Ri said, according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency.

Ri blasted the South for participating in the military exercises and for allowing "human scum hurt the dignity of the supreme leadership of the DPRK (Democratic People's Republic of Korea) and its social system," the news agency reported.



"Unless the serious situation which led to the suspension of the North-South high-level talks is settled, it will never be easy to sit face to face again with the present regime of south Korea," Ri said.

South Korea's National Security Council issued a statement Thursday pledging to "closely coordinate the countries' positions through various channels" between Seoul, Washington and Pyongyang to ensure the summit "be held successfully under the spirit of mutual respect."

The fate of the June 12 summit in Singapore was thrown into doubt Wednesday after North Korea first Vice Foreign Minister Kim Kye Gwan said Pyongyang will have to "reconsider" whether to take part in the summit if the United States continues to demand that the regime unilaterally abandon its nuclear weapons arsenal.

President Trump told reporters at the White House later Wednesday the United States has not been notified if the the summit will still take place."We'll see what happens.Time will tell," Trump said.He said the United States will still insist on denuclearization by North Korea.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told Fox News Trump is prepared for "tough negotiations," but if the summit is called off, "we'll continue the maximum pressure campaign" of economic sanctions against North Korea.

Military exercises

The North Korean statement was the third in the past few days that appeared to erode a period of improved relations between North Korea, South Korea and the United States.North Korea abruptly canceled high-level talks scheduled for Wednesday with the South, citing the current joint U.S.-South Korean military exercises.

Pentagon spokesperson Dana White told reporters Thursday there have been no discussions on curtailing drills, despite the fact they jeopardize the planned historic summit.

"There has been no talk of reducing anything. There has been no talk of changing our scope," White said.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert pointed out that Kim has said he understands and appreciates the importance of such exercises to the United States.She said as of now, the United States is still going ahead with plans for the summit with Kim.

But others who have worked closely with the North over the years say there are hardliners who may want to sabotage diplomatic negotiations they believe could imperil the Kim dynasty.

Seoul said Wednesday's talks between the North and South were to have focused on demilitarization and plans to formally end the Korean War that occurred in the early 1950s.

VOA's Steve Herman and Michael Bowman contributed to this report.