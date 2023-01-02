North Korea Replaces Key Military Official

North Korea has replaced its second most powerful military official, state media reported.

The reshuffling took place at last week’s ruling party annual meeting with Ri Yong Gil replacing Pak Jong Chong, the official KCNA news agency said Sunday.

The report did not detail any reasoning for the change.

The development came as Kim Jong Uncalled for expanding his country’s nuclear arsenal and developing more powerful intercontinental ballistic missiles in response to what he called hostility from the United States.

Some information for this story came from The Associated Press and Reuters.