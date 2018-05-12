Accessibility links

North Korea to Dismantle Nuclear Test Site May 23-25: State Media

FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2016 file photo, a man watches a TV news program reporting North Korea's nuclear test at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea.
SEOUL — 

North Korea has scheduled the dismantlement of its nuclear test site for sometime between May 23 and 25 depending on weather conditions in order to uphold its pledge to discontinue nuclear tests, state media said on Saturday.

The country's central news agency said the dismantlement of the nuclear test ground would involve collapsing all of its tunnels with explosions, blocking its entrances and removing all
observation facilities, research buildings and security posts.

Journalists from other countries, including the United States and South Korea, will be invited to cover the event.

