North Korean Leader Meets with Top Military Officials

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a convocation of the Expansion of the Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea in this photo released by the country's Korean Central News Agency, June 22, 2022.

North Korean state media reported the country’s leader Kim Jong Un has convened a meeting of senior military officials.

The official Korean Central News Agency said Wednesday the meeting of the Central Military Commission began Tuesday and would involve reviewing defense work so far this year and confirming “crucial and urgent tasks” to expand military capabilities and implement defense policies.

The talks come amid a record year for North Korean ballistic launches, including the country’s first launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles in nearly five years.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press.

