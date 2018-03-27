High-level North Korean Delegation Reported in Chinese Capital

A high-level North Korean delegation is reportedly in Beijing, fueling speculation the reclusive country's leader, Kim Jong Un, is visiting the Chinese capital.

Bloomberg News, in a report Monday, cited three unnamed sources who said Kim is in China on an unannounced visit. South Korea media say Kim's sister, and not the North Korean leader, is leading the delegation.

There was no official statement on the report, which was not covered by Chinese or North Korean state media. If Kim is in China, it would be his first foreign trip since taking power in 2011.

It would also mark a significant diplomatic development ahead of a potential meeting between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Footage from Japanese TV showed an old-style green train at a Beijing train station similar to the one used by Kim's father, Kim Jong Il.

Journalists in Beijing also reported seeing a military honor guard welcoming a convoy of vehicles arriving at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse where top North Korean officials have stayed during a visit to China.

There were also reports of heavy security along Beijing's main east-west thoroughfare, Changan Avenue. Police also cleared all tourists out of Tiananmen Square, which usually only happens when Chinese leaders are meeting with visiting heads of state in the Great Hall of the People.