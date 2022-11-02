North Korean Missile Barrage Prompts Air Raid Sirens in South

North Korea fired at least 10 missiles Wednesday, including at least three toward South Korean territory, an unprecedented launch that triggered alerts on televisions throughout the South and air raid sirens in an island province off the coast.

South Korea's military says one of the missiles fell into waters just 57 kilometers east of Sokcho, a coastal tourist city in South Korea's northeast. Another missile landed 167 kilometers from Ulleung County, a sparsely populated island region off South Korea's east coast. The third fell in international waters just 26 kilometers south of the de facto inter-Korean sea border, officials said.

"The launch is very unusual and unacceptable as it fell close to our territorial waters in the NLL for the first time since the division" of the Korean Peninsula, said Shin Chul Kang, Lieutenant General of South Korea's Army.

North Korea has fired about 50 ballistic missiles this year — a record high — but until today none had been launched toward South Korean territory and none had resulted in public air raid alerts.

South Korea's military, which had promised a "decisive" response, said later Wednesday its warplanes launched three missiles north of the de facto sea border. The response demonstrates the "capability and readiness to strike the enemy with precision," according to a statement from South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The developments further raise tensions on the Korean Peninsula, where both sides have increased displays of military strength. U.S. and South Korean officials have warned North Korea is preparing to conduct another nuclear test.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered "strict measures be taken swiftly to ensure North Korea pays a clear price" for its latest provocation, according to a statement from his office.

Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada called the launches "utterly unacceptable." Tokyo officials say they have lodged a complaint to North Korea via diplomatic channels in Beijing.

Air raid sirens

At a background briefing, a South Korean military official said North Korea launched over 10 missiles of various types on both sides of the Korean Peninsula.

On Ulleung Island, loud sirens sounded for about 2-3 minutes early Wednesday, but residents did not know it was an air raid warning, reported South Korea's JTBC broadcaster. On televisions throughout the country, some broadcasts were interrupted at 8:55 a.m. to alert residents about the launches.

Such alerts are highly unusual in South Korea, where North Korean missile launches are hardly mentioned in newscasts.

The launches come as South Korea mourns the deaths of at least 156 mostly young people who were crushed to death Saturday in a crowd surge during Halloween celebrations.

North Korea has not offered condolences over the incident.

Dangerous spiral

North and South Korea are stuck in a cycle of provocations, with each side blaming the other for raising tensions.

Earlier this month, the two Koreas exchanged warning shots at sea, after South Korea accused a North Korean commercial ship of crossing the border.

In recent weeks, North Korea has repeatedly fired artillery shells in a sensitive buffer zone at sea.

In response, the United States and South Korea have increased the size, frequency, and publicity of their joint military drills.

Ankit Panda, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, warns of a "spiral dynamic" in which both sides "will feel compelled to keep upping the ante."

"This could be leading to a much more dangerous destination," he told VOA.

North and South Korea remain in a technical state of war, since their 1950s conflict ended in a truce rather than a peace treaty. Over 28,000 U.S. troops remain stationed in South Korea. The Pentagon says they are there to deter Pyongyang.

Why North Korea is launching missiles

While North Korea appears intent on provoking a sense of crisis, to what end is not clear. Pyongyang has a longstanding strategy of periodically ratcheting up tensions in order to create leverage ahead of negotiations with the United States.

But North Korea has consistently rejected recent U.S. and South Korean offers of dialogue. In September, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said there would be "absolutely no denuclearization, no negotiation and no bargaining chip to trade."

North Korea's strategy appears meant to compel international acceptance of its nuclear weapons program, "whether the U.S. recognizes its status rhetorically or not," according to Chad O'Carroll, the Seoul-based founder of the NK News website which focuses on North Korea.

"Seems it also wants to impose serious costs for the U.S. and ROK for renewed [military] exercises," O'Carroll tweeted.

On Tuesday, North Korea warned for a second consecutive day that Washington and Seoul should halt military drills.

"Such military rashness and provocation can be no longer tolerated," said Pak Jong Chon, secretary of the Central Committee of North Korea's Workers' Party, in a statement posted to North Korean state media.

A day earlier, a North Korean foreign ministry official warned of "powerful follow-up measures" if the U.S.-South Korean drills do not stop.

South Korean and U.S. officials have for months warned that North Korea is in the final stages of preparations for what would be its seventh nuclear test since 2006.

On Tuesday, U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price dismissed North Korea's latest threats and repeated Washington's long-time insistence that the joint military exercises were defensive in nature.

"Unfortunately, this seems to be the DPRK reaching for another pretext for provocations it has already undertaken, potentially for provocations that it might be planning to take in the coming days or coming weeks," Price said.

Lee Juhyun contributed to this report.