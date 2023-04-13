North Korean Missile Launch Sparks Emergency Alerts in Japan

North Korea fired a ballistic missile Thursday, Japanese and South Korean officials said, prompting emergency alerts and evacuation warnings on Japan’s northernmost main island.

Residents in Hokkaido were warned to immediately take shelter in their basements, and some public transit systems in the area were temporarily stopped, according to Japanese media.

About 20 minutes after the alerts were issued, however, Japanese officials retracted the warning, saying the North Korean missile was not expected to land in Hokkaido.

About 50 minutes after it reported the North Korean launch, Japan’s Coast Guard said the missile had fallen, although the splashdown location was not immediately clear.

Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada was quoted by Reuters as saying the missile was fired eastward at a high angle and did not fall into Japanese territory.

According to South Korea’s military, the North Korean missile was intermediate range or longer and was fired from the Pyongyang area and landed in the sea between Korea and Japan.

North Korea has not offered any details; it does not usually comment on its launches until the following morning when its state-run newspapers are published.

On Monday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un presided over a key political meeting in Pyongyang, where he vowed to expand his country’s war deterrence in a “practical and offensive manner.”

North Korea has frequently launched missiles and issued verbal threats in recent months. It insists some of the moves were a response to expanded U.S.-South Korea military drills held last month.

The North has also failed to respond to regular, daily phone calls via inter-Korean hotlines for seven consecutive days, South Korean officials said Thursday, further raising fears that Pyongyang intends to escalate tensions.

“Pyongyang’s provocations continue past its protest of U.S.-South Korea defense exercises because Kim Jong-un hasn’t finished demonstrating his nuclear delivery capabilities yet,” said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul.

“However, with the North Koreans literally not answering the phone, the lack of hotlines and diplomacy increases the risk of unintended escalation,” he added.

The United States and its allies expect North Korea to continue conducting major weapons tests in the coming weeks.

North Korea has vowed to launch a military spy satellite during the month of April and has carried out multiple tests it says are designed to accomplish that goal.

Pyongyang has also recently hinted it could conduct a long-range missile launch at a normal rather than lofted trajectory. In the past, North Korea has used a steep angle in such launches, in part to avoid sending weapons over the territory of its neighbors.

A normal trajectory launch would be much more provocative, since it could fly in the direction of U.S. territory. It could also show North Korea has made progress on important technical benchmarks, such as developing reentry vehicles that can successfully carry warheads through the atmosphere to far-away targets.

North Korea sometimes conducts major weapons tests around key holidays. On Saturday, North Korea will celebrate the “Day of the Sun,” which celebrates the 111th birthday of the country’s late founding leader, Kim Il Sung.