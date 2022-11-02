North Korean Missile Prompts Air Raid Sirens off South Korea's Coast

North Korea fired three missiles in the direction of South Korean territory, prompting air raid sirens, Seoul officials said Wednesday, a provocative move that further raises military tensions on the peninsula.

According to South Korea's military, one of the missiles fell into waters just 57 kilometers east of Sokcho, a coastal tourist city in South Korea’s northeast. Another fell 167 kilometers from Ulleung County, a sparsely populated island region off South Korea’s east coast. The third fell just 26 kilometers south of the de facto inter-Korean sea border, officials said.

Air raid sirens sounded in Ulleung County, officials said.

North Korea has fired nearly 50 ballistic missiles this year – a record – but none of the launches has been aimed toward South Korean territory in the manner of the latest ones.

The launches come amid concerns of a North Korean nuclear test and as Pyongyang issues increasingly firmly worded warnings toward the United States and its ally South Korea.

On Tuesday, North Korea warned for a second consecutive day that Washington and Seoul should halt military exercises, which have recently been increased as a response to North Korea’s moves.

"Such military rashness and provocation can be no longer tolerated," said Pak Jong Chon, secretary of the Central Committee of North Korea’s Workers' Party, in a statement posted to North Korean state media.

A day earlier, a North Korean foreign ministry official warned of "powerful follow-up measures" if the U.S.-South Korean drills do not stop.

South Korean and U.S. officials have for months warned that North Korea is in the final stages of preparing for what would be its seventh nuclear test since 2006.

On Tuesday, U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price dismissed North Korea's latest threats and repeated Washington's long-time insistence that the joint military exercises were defensive in nature.

"Unfortunately, this seems to be the DPRK reaching for another pretext for provocations it has already undertaken, potentially for provocations that it might be planning to take in the coming days or coming weeks," Price said.