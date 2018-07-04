North, South Basketball Teams Begin Play in Pyongyang

Female basketball players from North and South Korea merged, then split into mixed squads Wednesday in the first of two days of friendly games in Pyongyang.



The mixed units - one dressed in white jerseys that read "Peace," the other in green that read "Prosperity" - squared off in front of a crowd of 12,000 fans at Ryugyong Jong Ju Yong Gymnasium.



The Prosperity mixed squad eked out a 103-102 victory over the Peace squad.The men's mixed squads will tip-off later Wednesday.



The North and South squads will play against each other Thursday before the South Koreans return home on Friday. There is no word on whether North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, an avid basketball fan, will attend any of the games.



This is the first basketball matches between the two Koreas since 2003, which took place in Pyongyang in a gym built by South Korean conglomerate Hyundai.



The arrival in Pyongyang Tuesday of 50 male and female South Korean players continues a mix of athletics and diplomacy that began when Seoul accepted Kim's offer to send a group of athletes to the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang in February.



The two Koreas recently announced they would field joint teams in some events at the upcoming Asian Games.