North, South Korean Leaders to Meet at Border for Talks

South Korean President Moon Jae-in is set to greet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the military demarcation line separating their countries Friday as the leaders hold a rare summit.

Moon’s chief of staff on Thursday released details of the plans for the event.

Moon and Kim are scheduled to walk together to a plaza in Panmunjom to inspect an honor guard before sitting down for their formal talks at the Peace House.

The discussion is expected to focus on North Korea’s nuclear program.

After the talks, the leaders are scheduled to participate in a tree-planting ceremony at the border using soil and water from both countries.

Moon and Kim will then hold a second meeting and have dinner before a send-off ceremony for the North Korean delegation.

A state of war technically persists on the peninsula. Active combat in the 37-month-long Korean War ended with an armistice in 1953. South Korea was not a signatory.

Moon’s government has expressed hopes to resolve the 65-year impasse. Earlier this week, South Korea halted its broadcasts of propaganda messages and pop music across the border in a move the military said would help foster peace.

North Korea has also signaled its willingness to suspend nuclear weapon and missile tests.

In addition to Friday’s summit, there is also a planned meeting between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump. The details of those talks have not yet been worked out, but could come in May or June.