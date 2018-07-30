Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
USA

Northern California's First Black Congressman Dies at 82

  • Associated Press
Oakland Mayor Ronald Dellums holds a news conference at Oakland City Hall in Oakland, California, Dec. 10, 2009.
SACRAMENTO — 

Ron Dellums, a fiery anti-war activist who championed social justice as Northern California’s first black congressman, has died at age 82.

Longtime adviser Dan Lindheim says Dellums died early Monday at his home in Washington, D.C., of cancer. Confirmation of Dellums’ death came from his wife, Cynthia Dellums.

Ron Dellums served in Congress from 1971 to 1998 and later became mayor of Oakland, California.

FILE - In this Sept. 26, 1979 file photo, Jane Fonda stands beside, Rep. Ronald Dellums, D-Calif., right, in Washington. Dellums, a fiery anti-war activist who championed social justice as Northern California's first black congressman.
FILE - In this Sept. 26, 1979 file photo, Jane Fonda stands beside, Rep. Ronald Dellums, D-Calif., right, in Washington. Dellums, a fiery anti-war activist who championed social justice as Northern California's first black congressman.

Dellums was at the center of liberal movements in the 1970s and 1980s. He led the drive to sanction South Africa during apartheid, challenged U.S. entry into wars and increased military spending, and helped start the Congressional Black Caucus.

The Rev. Jesse Jackson calls Dellums one of the most significant social justice figures of the last half century.

Related

The Day in Photos

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG